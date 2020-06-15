With ban on online classes, schools give students worksheets and homework

15 June 2020 20:13 IST

Many parents are complaining that the worksheets require their guidance, which is ‘stressful’ as they are already overstretched working from home

With the State government banning online classes till class five, schools are giving assignments, worksheets and homework to students. Some schools are even getting students to come online for classes without any video. These require students to log in at a specific time every day where the teacher will explain the plan.

The government has said all kinds of virtual classes should be stopped till the committee formed to deliberate on the guidelines for online classes submits its recommendations.

National Public School, Rajajinagar, in an email to parents, has stated that the survey handed out to parents indicate that they want online classes to continue, but adds that they will have to put classes on hold for students in lower grades. They have, however, said that asynchronous classes will begin from Tuesday for students in classes one to five. Students or parents are expected to login at 9 a.m. every day and a teacher will guide them through a plan. The school has stated that the lessons will have tasks such as worksheets and activities, which ‘can be managed at the child's pace independently by the child with minimal supervision’ by the parents.

The mail states that each task or worksheet will have clear instructions from the teacher. “Curiosity, capacity to absorb and memory are at the peak in young children. When we stifle learning, we stifle a child’s potential. Prolonged physical inactivity, lack of mental stimulation, social isolation, lack of routines and structure can result in aggression, destructive behaviour or worse, mental health issues,” the mail says.

Sumanth Narayan, founder of Shanthinikethana School, said that they were providing worksheets and ‘do it yourself’ kits to students. “These activities cover both academic and non-academic aspects,” he said. While parents were asked to pick up some material from the school, a large chunk of the assignments were sent to parents via social messaging platforms.

Dakshayini Kanna, principal of Harvest International School, said that they have asked parents to refer to a list of websites and learning resources sent by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and Central Board of Secondary Education to keep the students engaged.

Manila Carvalho, principal, Delhi Public School, Bengaluru East, said that they have sent worksheets to students of some grades where the teachers had completed a few lessons in online classes. “We are uploading them in the school software. Parents can make the children practise the assignments when they have the time. We cannot correct them, but will provide a copy of the correct answers,” she said.

But many parents are complaining that the worksheets are “stressful” for them as they are already overstretched working from home. “All the worksheets require our guidance, and it is tiring for us. Since the government is yet to take a decision on online classes, we want schools to pause the activities till they come up with guidelines of how online classes should be conducted,” a parent of a primary school student said.