With an aim to mobilise funds for government medical colleges, State govt. seeks NMC approval for NRI quota medical seats in govt. colleges

With an eye on resource mobilisation, the State government is keen to introduce Non Resident Indian (NRI) quota for seats in government medical colleges. Presently, NRI quota seats are available only in private medical colleges and the fee for these seats is between ₹25 lakh and ₹50 lakh annually, a major source of revenue for these colleges.

The Directorate of Medical Education has submitted a proposal to the National Medical Commission (NMC) seeking approval to introduce NRI quota in government medical colleges as well in the State. The Directorate had sought clearance for the same last year too, but did not get it.

“Last year too, we submitted a proposal to the NMC for the introduction of NRI quota seats in government medical colleges. However, the seats were not sanctioned. This time also, a proposal has been submitted to the NMC and we expect we will get it cleared this year in time for admissions for 2024-25,” said B.L. Sujatha Rathod, Director, Directorate of Medical Education.

A total of 24 government medical colleges, 36 private medical colleges, and six deemed medical colleges are functioning in the State and a total of 11,020 medical seats are available in these institutions for the academic year 2023-24. There is a 15% NRI quota seats in all private medical colleges and last year 2,338 seats were filled under this quota.

Government looking at a cross subsidy model

The intention of offering NRI quota seats in government medical colleges is to strengthen these colleges financially through the fee for these seats, sources in the government said.

“Every year, the government is investing crores of money on government medical colleges for providing quality education and good infrastructure. However, the fee it charges is meagre. This makes it difficult to provide good medical infrastructure, including laboratories, new medical equipment, and cutting-edge technologies,” a senior official said.

Currently, the fee structure for government quota medical seats in government medical colleges in the State range from ₹59,350 to ₹71,375 per annum. The fee for a NRI quota seat in private colleges costs anywhere between ₹25 lakh and ₹50 lakh. The State government is yet to decide on the fee for NRI quota seats in government medical colleges, if allowed.

“NRI quota seats will be a good source of revenue for government medical colleges. Even if NMC allows 5% of NRI quota seats it will help these colleges improve themselves. These seats will be allotted to meritorious NRI students,” explained Dr. Rathod.