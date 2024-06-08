With a spike in number of those acing NEET, many medical course aspirants now keen on taking up engineering

With an increase in the number of candidates getting high scores in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), there is a rush of those who are not hopeful of making it to medical courses trying to get seats in the engineering streams under the management quota.

This year, it is doubtful whether even students who got 600 marks out of 720 will get medical seats in the general category, said sources. As a result, courses related to computer science are in high demand.

“Over the last two days, a large number of students and parents have been enquiring about computer science-related engineering courses. Besides, admissions for engineering courses in general have also increased,” said a faculty member of a Type-I engineering college of a private university in the city. The fee for an engineering course, depending on the stream, in a reputed college can go up to ₹45 lakh.

Why the demand

This year’s NEET, which is the gateway for the entrance of medical courses, saw record results, leading to a controversy at the national level. A total of 13,16,268 students, out of the 23,33,297 who appeared for NEET, have qualified across the country.

In Karnataka, 89,088 students, out of the 1,50,171 who appeared, have qualified. Compared to the previous year, 13,840 more students from the State qualified in NEET this time.

67 first rank holders

While in the previous years, only one or two students would get the first rank (AIR-1), this time, 67 students, including three from Karnataka, have got the first rank. The number of medical seats available in the State is only 11,745.

“Allegations are being heard about irregularities in NEET 2024. Compared to the previous years, NEET results are at a record level. My son got 573 marks. It is said that thousands of students in the State have secured 600 to 650 marks out of 720 this year. Even students who scored 560 to 580 in previous years got medical seats easily. However, getting a medical seat is doubtful even for the students who have scored 600 this time. My son had also written COMED-K entrance exam along with NEET. So, I have decided to admit him to the computer science engineering course. We don’t want to waste his academic term,” said Rajendra Prasad, a parent from Bengaluru. However, management quota seats are very expensive and not all can afford it.

Exorbitant fees

“I want to give up one year and write NEET next year since I am keen on becoming a doctor. But my parents won’t let me do that. They have decided to enrol me for engineering in a management quota seat. I am interested in artificial intelligence engineering or robotics engineering, but management quota seats’ fee is exorbitant for these courses,” said Nischitha, a student (name changed).

“It is a fact that many students have inquired about admissions for engineering courses because they are sure that they will not get medical seats this year. Some have already reserved seats too. We are a Type-1 college and the fees for engineering courses are expensive. We charge fees based on the infrastructure in the college, quality of education, placements and other factors,” said a member of the governing body of a private engineering college.