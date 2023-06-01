With 63 teams, better understanding of waterways, BBMP all set for monsoon: Tushar Giri Nath

June 01, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of monsoon, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has constituted 63 teams at multiple levels, besides setting up zonal-level integrated flood response centres. In an interview with The Hindu, Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner, BBMP said equipped with a better understanding of waterways, remodelling of stormwater drains, anti-encroachment drive, and all-ready teams, the civic body is fully prepared for the monsoon.

Here is the excerpt from the interview

Q. Compared to the previous year, what are the additional preparations done by the BBMP?

A. The BBMP now has a greater understanding of waterways flowing across the city, particularly in Mahadevapura and K.R. Puram. A comprehensive survey of rajakaluves after the September 2022 floods not only helped identify stormwater drains (SWD) closed due to encroachments but also successfully helped in carrying out the demolition drive (which is ongoing). In many areas, the drains have been opened, remodelled for a smooth flow of rainwater. In 28 Assembly constituencies, contractors worked relentlessly, while in some places works were halted due court cases. All the drains are desilted. For the unlined drains, a few temporary solutions were implemented to streamline the waterlogging issue.

Q. What are the reasons for delay in completion of stormwater drain works?

A. There is no delay in implementing stormwater drain works, apart from places where court cases are filed. The contractors who commenced work soon after the previous monsoon continued work till April. During the monsoon, work cannot be executed, and materials dumped at the sites for the same are removed. These materials block rainwater triggering inundation. Apart from a dedicated budget for SWD, ₹40 lakh per ward was allocated previous year, and ₹30 lakh this year, towards implementing measures at ward levels to curtail flooding.

Q. How many teams are formed to tackle flood?

A. The BBMP has formed 63 dedicated teams at various levels for this monsoon. The teams were formed after elaborate deliberations with all the stakeholders. These teams are provided with the necessary resources and are designed in a decentralised manner. This time the response time of the BBMP has drastically reduced and the finer handling of pre-monsoon showers itself speaks for the preparedness. The civic body is carrying out detailed measures at underpasses to avoid any tragedies.

Q. How do these teams work?

A. The teams work robustly. At all eight zones, integrated flood-response centres are set up. Zonal Commissioners, divisional chief engineers, and executive engineers during rains will be on rounds monitoring the situation in flood-prone areas identified by the BBMP. Assistant Executive Engineers and other staffers will be at fields, and when flood-response centres receive complaints, the team will swing into action. The Forest Department staffers are cutting branches, and they are fully prepared to clear uprooted trees and fallen branches. The rain prediction will also help activate the teams, and this time the civic body is fully prepared for torrential rains.

