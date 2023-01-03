HamberMenu
Wish list 2023: Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport will become operational

The long queues which have been a constant feature at the Kempegowda International Airport during the festive season, will most likely be a thing of the past once the first phase of the airport’s Terminal 2 becomes operational

January 03, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hemanth C.S.
Though the Terminal 2 was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022, it has not become operational for commercial services as a few works are still pending. 

The first phase of Terminal 2 is likely to become operational in mid January. To start off, Terminal 2 will handle only domestic carriers. Later, it will also handle international carriers.

Phase 1 of the terminal, covering 255,645 square metres, will cater to 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA), while the second phase, which is still in the planning stage, would be able to handle 20 million MPPA. Once both the phases are completed, Terminal 2 can handle 70 MPPA.

Terminal 2 has been built on four guiding principles: terminal in a garden, sustainability, technology and innovation, and art and culture of Karnataka.

With the operators of the airport claiming that technology has been woven into every aspect of Terminal 2, a host of new features are expected to be added to enhance passenger experience and make flying seamless.

Also, new international routes are expected to be added which had been stalled due to COVID-19.

