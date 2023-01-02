Wish list 2023: Bengaluru citizens want pothole-free roads and rain-ready infrastructure

January 02, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the city reeling under rain-related misery making headlines multiple times last year, citizens are hoping that with the dawn of a new year, they will have the very basics in terms of infrastructure: smoother roads, a rain-ready city, and better solid waste management, among others.

Downpour in the last week of August and the first week of September last year brought Bengaluru, especially the IT corridor and the adjoining areas from East Bengaluru along the ORR to South-East Bengaluru, to a standstill. Various parts of the city were flooded and nothing was spared — tech parks, posh layouts, offices, major roads, and houses.

After this, the BBMP started to act against illegal encroachments of storm-water drains (SWDs) and lakes by using bulldozers. For a few days, the drive did happen, but stopped reportedly on the pretext of resurveys and stay orders brought by the building owners.

Now, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has directed officials to take up anti-encroachment drives and remove all encroachment of SWDs and lakes. The Revenue Department has identified illegal encroachments to be removed by the BBMP. To clear the encroachments of SWDs, the Chief Minister allocated ₹300 crore and also allocated ₹1,500 crore for clearing out the stagnant water.

For decades, the BBMP has been in the process of remodelling the SWD network. According to BBMP data, nearly 428 km of the city’s 842-km network of SWDs have been remodelled.

“The BBMP has to have comprehensive plans on encroachments of SWDs and lakes and should have long and short-term plans to solve flood issues. Giving more importance to rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge will also help to overcome flooding-related incidents,” said Srinivas Alavilli, head, civic participation, Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy.

Roads

After trying white-topping roads, this year the BBMP, on a pilot basis, constructed ‘rapid roads’ by using pre-cast technology on Old Madras Road (OMR) in the city, which may be finalised after evaluation by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.).

In the ‘rapid road’ method, pre-cast slabs are prepared, joined, strengthened, and then laid. As an experiment, a 375-metre stretch has been laid on the busy OMR.

“It is correct that the rapid road is the fastest constructed road. However, we have to look into all the technical aspects and also to see whether it is cost-effective before proceeding to construct such roads in other parts of the city,” Mr. Nath had earlier said.

Civic officials said that while white-topping roads takes around 30 days, this pilot road work will only take two to three days.

Experts feel that the rapid road, which is widely used in developed countries, can be considered in Bengaluru as the work will be completed in three days. However, they acknowledged that delays would happen during the curing work.

Traffic expert M.N. Srihari said: “Rapid road is better when compared with white-topping since the work will be completed fast. However, curing will take some more time. The BBMP has to somehow manage that. The BBMP should also come up with various measures to solve the pothole issues. It’s not difficult to fix potholes, with efficiency everything can be solved.”

BBMP budget

Citizens are also expecting more programmes in the coming Budget next year. The civic body, in association with Janaagraha, had launched the ‘MyCityMyBudget’ programme to collect citizens’ inputs and suggestions. This year, the ‘MyCityMyBudget’ programme is focused on collecting inputs from citizens with a special focus on parks, footpaths, and public toilets.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Ward Samiti Balaga has prioritised roads, footpaths, street lights, and solid waste management (SWM) in the upcoming city Budget

Civic activists also say that the BBMP should be more decentralised and transparent in the ward-level Budget allocation in the ward committee meetings.

“The ward committee meeting is happening despite there being no elected representatives, which is a good move by the civic body. However, the BBMP must strengthen ward committees by encouraging more citizens to join them, conducting meetings with clear agendas, action items, and expenditure of the ward Budget,” Mr. Alavilli said.