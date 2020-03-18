Wipro to tech-ready 1,167 branches of Karnataka Gramin Bank

Wipro said it has completed the implementation of core banking solution for Kaveri Grameena Bank as part of the merger with Pragathi Krishna Gramin Bank to form, Canara Bank sponsored regional rural bank (RRB), Karnataka Gramin Bank.

Wipro had earlier provided technology-driven solutions for 688 branches of Pragathi Krishna Gramin Bank. Now the company has completely migrated 479 branches of Kaveri Grameena Bank for the newly formed Karnataka Gramin Bank. The amalgamated RRB will leverage the core banking solution platform to deploy state-of-the-art technology in all its 1,167 branches, as per a stock market filing by Wipro.

According to the filing, this will enable simplified functioning processes and better customer experience. Wipro is also responsible for addressing maintenance and post-migration developments since the deployment in December 2019.

Shreenath H. Joshi, Chairman, Karnataka Gramin Bank said, “We always aim to provide quality banking services with good customer care, supported by innovative technology solutions. Wipro’s global knowledge and technical experience with core banking solution has led to the successful delivery of this project before set deadlines.”

Commenting on the implementation, Sanjeev Singh, Senior Vice President & Business Head for India – State-Run Enterprises, Wipro Limited said, “Our deep expertise in the banking, financial services and insurance industry helped us provide best-in-class services to Karnataka Gramin Bank. The core banking solution implementation will help the RRB become more agile, deliver digital services to customers faster and strengthen its position in the marketplace.”