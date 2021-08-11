Wipro opens global base for its non-IT business in Koramangala

Wipro Enterprises, the non-IT business of Wipro, set up its global headquarters, Wipro House at Koramangala in the city. The campus will house business offices of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and corporate office of Wipro Enterprises, Wipro said in a statement.

The seven-floor building, was inaugurated by Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Enterprises, on Tuesday.

“We have aggressive growth plans for both Wipro Consumer Care and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering. Both businesses have registered industry-leading growth through organic and inorganic strategies,” said Rajesh Sahay, Senior Vice President - HR, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting.

.

Wipro House has over 25,000 plants to restore greenery also has a rainwater harvesting system and a healthcare centre for employee wellness.