Wings of hope: Can Ramanagara revive its vulture population?

The nature enthusiasts who gathered at the Ramadevarabetta vulture sanctuary on the morning of September 14 were one lucky batch. What awaited the group was a glorious view of the only pair of critically endangered long-billed vultures in the sanctuary, perched about 3,000 feet high on the crevice of a monolith that’s characteristic of Ramanagara.

Two smudgy white patches to the naked eyes, they did some sun-basking, engaged in mating, hovered above the group for some time, and flew away finally in the direction of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Last year, we couldn’t spot any. Only by about 2 p.m. they made an appearance, and by then, most people had left,” says Ramakrishnappa M., deputy conservator of forest, Ramanagara.

This year, however, on International Vulture Awareness Day, it seemed like the scavengers in the sanctuary wanted to show the humans a few things themselves.

The first Saturday of September is observed every year as International Vulture Awareness Day. The Karnataka Forest Department and Karnataka Vulture Conservation Trust organised the ‘Nature Walk and Vulture Observation’ to build awareness of the birds whose population in India declined by a staggering 99% between the 1980s and early 2000s.

India’s first vulture sanctuary

According to wildlife biologist Darshan C.S., India has nine species of vultures. Of these, four - including long-billed, white-rumped, red-headed and Egyptian vultures - are seen in Karnataka.

In Ramadevarabetta, the permanent residents include the critically endangered long-billed vulture and the endangered Egyptian vulture. Himalayan Griffon and Eurasian Griffon visit the region in winter.

Spread over 346 hectares, Ramadevarabetta in Ramanagara near Bengaluru was declared India’s first vulture sanctuary in 2012 to prevent the long-billed vulture from going extinct in the region. In 2017 it was declared an eco-sensitive zone.

Despite such efforts, it was initially feared that the numbers were not picking up after failed attempts at breeding the birds.

The fact that a female vulture lays only one egg per year was a major challenge to increasing the population.

Dwindling or growing?

On top of this, the construction of the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway through Ramanagara started in 2019, presenting an additional challenge.

“There were two pairs in the region till about 2019. But as part of controlled blasting for the expressway work, they blasted several boulders using dynamite. This continued to happen in the breeding seasons of 2018-19 and 2019-2020. The other pair disappeared due to these explosions,” said Darshan.

This left the sanctuary with just one pair of long-billed vultures.

However, the pall of gloom started to lift in 2021. After a gap of seven years in 2022, the sanctuary reported the birth of a vulture chick.

According to Darshan, breeding activities have been successful for the last three years from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

He notes that the sanctuary presently has two adults and one juvenile, while Ramakrishnappa claims two pairs of long-billed vultures have been noticed in the area.

“For the last three years, they have been hatching chicks successfully. The population is increasing, but the new birds are also exploring locations other than Ramdevarabetta for habitats. For example, some have observed them in the nearby Achalubetta forest area. Habitats shift, but in this area, two pairs are regularly visiting,” he says.

A major fall

During the walk, there seems to be a small crowd around Chris Bowden all the time. Bowden, who works for the U.K.-based Royal Society of Protection of Birds, has spent the last 11 years in North Bengaluru trying to save vultures from going extinct.

People form a beeline behind the telescope he has mounted during the walk to take a look at the magnificent birds.

As I get my chance, I notice that one of the vultures is sitting in a drooping position with its long, slender neck bent and its wings in a half-open position, covering its head on either side.

“Why does it do that?” I wonder.

“If it’s only for a brief while, it means it’s resting. But if it’s for a prolonged period, that could mean it’s stressed. When the diclofenac issue was happening, many vultures were seen sitting like this,” replies Bowden.

By now it’s common knowledge how diclofenac, a commonly prescribed painkiller, was identified as a major culprit behind the huge fall in vulture populations in India.

Until 2006, it was widely prescribed for livestock. Consumption of carcasses of cattle that died within four days of taking in diclofenac turned out to be fatal for the scavenger birds as the molecule was toxic to them. It affected the functioning of their kidneys and resulted in renal failure.

In 2006, the government of India banned using diclofenac for veterinary needs. However, experts suggest that this is not entirely adhered to.

“There is no disputing that this is still the number one threat. The ban in 2006 was the most important conservation measure for vultures. And the Indian government is to be credited for that. But human diclofenac is still misused by some vets, so it’s not completely gone,” Bowden says.

Pointing out that Nimesulide, a diclofenac drug that can kill vultures, is still legally available in pharmacies in Ramanagara, he notes that the vultures in the region are not entirely safe yet.

“These vultures have been luckily dodging it so far, they have been going into Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. But from faecal sample analysis, we know that these birds still eat 40% cattle. So, they are really at risk.”

Other reasons for the dwindling population of vultures include electrocution, habitat loss, construction of buildings, resorts and roads, and scarcity of food resources.

While Bowden notes that the population trends in India for vultures are stable and not recording a decrease, he also points out that it is not showing a sharp recovery.

Measures by State government

In 2020, the government of Karnataka announced plans to set up a vulture breeding centre in Bannerghatta at a cost of ₹2 Crore. The idea was to breed them at Bannerghatta National Park and release them in Ramdevarabetta. However, the centre hasn’t taken off yet.

About the other ongoing efforts, Darshan says, “We are planning to estimate the population of Egyptian vultures and white-rumped vultures. In Ramanagara South, we have Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary where there is an abundant number of white-rumped vultures. Along with Karnataka Forest Department, we are planning to set up camera traps in the region so that we can examine and do much more research on them.”

He also notes that there are outreach and awareness programmes being carried out.

Meanwhile Ramakrishnappa is hopeful.

“We have had vulture chicks in the last three years at Ramdevarabetta. This is the fourth year, and we pray we get one this year too.”