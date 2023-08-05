Will meet PM Modi on NICE road project ‘scam’, demand CBI probe: Kumaraswamy

August 05, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who along with JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, has been talking about alleged irregularities in the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) road project, announced on Saturday that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and seek a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged scam.

A House panel led by the former Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra had recommended a CBI probe into the alleged scam in 2016. “Recently, Mr. Jayachandra got a threat call for speaking on behalf of farmers. Who is behind the threat call needs to be probed,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said. He said he had collected a huge cache of documents showing how farmers had been swindled of their fertile land and would submit the documents to the Prime Minister.

Attack on Shivakumar

The former Chief Minister also alleged that “the Minister championing the Peripheral Ring Road project” had colluded with NICE. He alleged that the Minister, who has been championing “Brand Bengaluru”, had taken over land of poor farmers notified for the project, without naming Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

He also questioned as to why the Minister had ensured pending bills of contractors worth ₹710 crore in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were not cleared. “He should either clear these bills immediately or explain why these bills have not been cleared,” he said. “Contractors are being demanded a cut in the range of 10-15% to clear these bills. Aren’t there CCTV cameras at the Minister’s house, won’t they show who all visited his house?” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

Responding to these allegations, Mr. Shivakumar said he would reply to all the allegations made by Mr. Kumaraswamy in a day or two.

‘BJP has cheated Karnataka as much as Congress’

Amid intense speculation that the BJP and the JD(S) will have a pre-poll alliance for the 2024 parliamentary polls, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “The BJP had cheated Karnataka as much as the Congress. I am clarifying to my party workers that we may have to cooperate with the BJP inside the Assembly to fight this government, as the BJP is the Opposition party. That doesn’t mean I am going to anybody with a begging bowl,” he said. He was reacting to a BJP leader recently saying the party was not desperate for an alliance with the JD(S).