Wildlife poaching cases on the rise in Karnataka

February 06, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Forest Cell recently busted another wildlife poaching racket and arrested a 50-year-old man trying to sell wildlife articles.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials posing as prospective clients approached him and caught him.

The officials recovered jungle cat paws and teeth, wild boar teeth, and ivory, which the accused confessed to having bought from tribals to sell to his clients.

The accused, according to the police, hailed from Rajasthan, but settled in Chikkamagaluru, and was posing as a healer of sexual problems through herbs and was also indulging in wildlife trade.

The case is only the latest registered by the CID Forest Cell as part of a crackdown in the new year.

The cell has registered seven cases under the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963 since January 15. While some cases pertain to killing of wild animals in man-animal conflict, many professional poachers from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have also been arrested.

“Wildlife poaching is also on the rise among farmers and landowners next to reserve forest areas, especially during reports of wild animals venturing into the human habitats. Due to this the landowners illegally put up snarls and electric fencing across their fields, killing wild animals. They bury the carcass without the knowledge of the Forest Department, after removing the skin, nails and teeth, paws and other parts to be sold in the open market,” said a senior official from the cell.

One of the reasons for stepping up vigil and cracking wildlife cases is also due to restructured and revitalised Forest Cell, a wildlife enthusiast who has been part of several operations, said.

“We have reorganised the staff and restructured the resources to make the cell more effective and to cover the entire State, as it was earlier confined to only 11 districts,” K.V. Sharath Chandra, ADGP, Forest Cell said.

Meanwhile, officials said that the lack of a dedicated Forensic Science Laboratory for wildlife crimes in the State had been hampering investigation, as every time officials have to approach the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad.

The Wildlife FSL that has been proposed since 2004, seems to be finally taking off and the State government has approved the project at an estimated cost of ₹2.7 crore.