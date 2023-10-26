October 26, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 09:50 am IST - Bengaluru

Wildlife conservationists and activists have raised a red flag over the Karnataka government’s proposal to bring in a voluntary disclosure policy to facilitate those illegally owning wildlife artefacts to surrender the items to the Forest Department.

After Big Boss contestant and bull race organiser Varthur Santosh was arrested from the sets of the reality show, the department received a flood of complaints against those owing tiger claw pendants, including prominent personalities such as former brand ambassador of the department and actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and actor and Rajya Sabha member Jaggesh.

Wildlife conservationists say that the government was treading the wrong path by deciding to open a voluntary disclosure window as it has serious implications in the wildlife trade which is estimated to be $20 billion internationally. Instead, the government should take this opportunity to crack down on the trade, finding the trade route end to end. The experts also expressed apprehension saying the legal framework may not allow the State to create a fresh window for surrendering these artefacts without penal action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Praveen Bhargav, trustee, Wildlife First, and former member of the National Board for Wildlife, said that the government should not condone the act of possessing wildlife artefacts or materials as it had serious ramifications. “Also under the existing law, it is not possible to devise a declaration policy and the Wildlife Act 1972 is very stringent in nature.”

Mr. Bhargav, who is also a prominent conservationist, stressed that the special task force constituted by the department should focus on investigating the trade route end to end. “The KFD now has a golden opportunity to break the spine of the trade. It is sad to see the government’s stand on the ongoing tiger claw phenomenon. He said that the current trend which has unfolded after the arrest of Santosh coupled with the government’s proposal may further boost the trade with demand for the artefacts shooting up. In all cases, the department has to act stringently,” he said.

Sharath Babu, a wildlife expert, said he would vehemently oppose the government’s proposal as this would not solve the problem of wildlife trade. Mr. Babu said irrespective of the stature of any accused, the department had to initiate stern action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT