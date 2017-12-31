Wild elephants spotted near Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Tension prevailed among the residents of Kambipura and Anchepalya villages when two wild elephants strayed close to the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Saturday.

The forest officials, who were alerted, managed to drive away the elephants using firecrackers and drone cameras with speakers.

The duo were found roaming near the Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital area as well. Residents alerted local police, who in turn summoned the Forest Department officials. By evening, forest staff managed to drive the elephants back into the nearby BM Kaval forests. “One was a sub-adult and the other an adult with tusk. They began their journey from Bannerghatta National Park towards Savanadurga via Turahalli forest on the elephant corridor. “The two male elephants strayed into human habitat in search of food or water. However, no casualties have been reported,” said a Forest Department official.

In May, two CRPF personnel were trampled to death in Kaggalipura forest range. Assistant sub-inspector Dakshina Murthy and Puttappa Lamani were killed.