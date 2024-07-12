GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild elephant tramples forest guard to death at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru

He was patrolling the Dodda Bande forest at Kalkere when he was attacked by a wild elephant around 12.30 a.m.

Updated - July 12, 2024 02:07 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 02:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A forest guard at Thattekere lake, situated in the elephant corridor of Bannerghatta National Park, in Kanakapura taluk, Ramanagara district, near Bengaluru.

A forest guard at Thattekere lake, situated in the elephant corridor of Bannerghatta National Park, in Kanakapura taluk, Ramanagara district, near Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

A wild elephant trampled a forest guard to death at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru, on July 12.

Forest Guard Madanna was patrolling the Dodda Bande forest at Kalkere when he was attacked by a wild elephant around 12.30 a.m., which resulted in his death.

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, who offered floral tribute to the mortal remains of the forest guard, said that Madanna was skilled in detecting the presence of elephants in the wild. He had serve the Forest Department for more than 15 years.

The family of the deceased would get compensation of ₹25 lakh. The Forest Department would offer a job to a family member on compassionate grounds.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.