A wild elephant trampled a forest guard to death at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru, on July 12.

Forest Guard Madanna was patrolling the Dodda Bande forest at Kalkere when he was attacked by a wild elephant around 12.30 a.m., which resulted in his death.

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, who offered floral tribute to the mortal remains of the forest guard, said that Madanna was skilled in detecting the presence of elephants in the wild. He had serve the Forest Department for more than 15 years.

The family of the deceased would get compensation of ₹25 lakh. The Forest Department would offer a job to a family member on compassionate grounds.