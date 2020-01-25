Wife seeking maintenance claims husband pleaded bankruptcy to cheat her

A 54-year-old woman has filed a cheating complaint against her husband, whom she had separated from, for allegedly attempting to cheat her. She claimed that he had submitted in court that he was unable to pay maintenance as he was unemployed and bankrupt, but ran a successful finance firm in the United States.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, the Vidhana Soudha police registered an FIR against Amitabh Sinha on Friday. He has been charged with cheating and criminal breach of trust.

In her complaint, the woman said that they got married in 2001 and moved to the US, along with their child, in 2007 where Sinha worked with a multinational firm.

The woman alleged that Amitabh would harass her physically following which she filed a complaint, which led to his arrest in the US.

After he came out on bail, Amitabh allegedly continued to harass her. She returned to Bengaluru in 2012.

“On her return, she filed a suit in court seeking maintenance from Amitabh. The court ruled in her favour, and also directed the Home Department to produce Amitabh in court.

The Home Department got a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against Amitabh. “He appeared in court and made a submission that he was jobless and bankrupt, and hence could not pay maintenance,” said the police.

The complainant, however, learned that he had been running his own firm since 2015. She alleged that the company was successful and making a profit. “In her statement, she said her husband has been paying taxes to the US government regularly,” said the police.

Based on the findings, the woman approached the police seeking action against Amitabh for cheating her and the court by producing fake documents.