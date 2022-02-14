Wife saves husband’s life by donating liver in Bengaluru hospital

Doctors perform live liver transplant to save life of a man suffering from Cirrhosis

A 49-year-old Gwalior resident, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past four years, got a new lease of life. Thanks to his 47-year-old wife, who donated a part of her liver to save his life. The couple, who underwent a living donor liver transplant at Aster RV Hospital, are doing fine.

Sonal Asthana, Lead Consultant – HPB and Liver Transplant Surgery, Aster RV Hospital, said thousands of patients across India suffer from liver diseases - be it liver cirrhosis or liver failure. “Very often, they reach a stage where the only form of cure and the only hope is liver transplantation. When a part of the liver is donated, the remaining part grows back to almost normal size within a few weeks, making liver transplantation from living donors a very safe form of treatment. Liver problems can occur because of fatty liver induced damage (NASH), alcohol, drugs and certain metabolic disorders,” the doctor said.

Apurva Pande, Consultant- Hepatologist at the hospital, said the patient’s condition was critical and delaying the transplant could have turned fatal.

Thanking the doctors, the wife said that she is very happy that she was able to donate part of her liver to her husband and save his life. Her husband said: “I thank her for giving me a new lease of life. I am also very grateful to the doctors who showed remarkable proficiency and empathy towards us.”