Wife behind kidnap of businessman

12 June 2020 21:30 IST

The Bengaluru City police rescued a man who had been kidnapped, only to learn that his wife was behind it.

Shahid Sheikh, a businessman, was abducted by a group of men in a white car on June 7 afternoon when he had stepped out of his house to buy some fruits and vegetables in Bagalagunte.

The police formed special teams and tracked down the kidnappers to Nagamanagala, Mandya district. They conducted a raid and rescued the victim. The four men, who kidnapped Sheikh, were arrested and identified as Bharat, 25, a resident of Bagalagunte, and three of his friends, Abhishek, 26, Prakash K.P. and Cheluvamurthy, both 22.

When questioned, the gang allegedly confessed that it was Shahid Sheikh’s first wife Roma Sheikh, who gave them a contract to abduct her husband. “She paid them ₹2 lakh to get the job done. However, after they abducted him they cut off contact with Roma Sheikh and placed an independent demand for ransom with his second wife Ratna Khatum, who alerted the police,” said a senior police officer.

According to the police, Roma was angry that her husband had taken some of her jewellery, and given it to his second wife. “Four others involved in the case, including Roma, are yet to be arrested,” the officer added.