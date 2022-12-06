Widening Padarayanapura road: Government set to acquire properties at ₹140 crore

December 06, 2022 04:21 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is set to acquire 140 private properties at a cost of ₹140 crore for the widening of of 1.8 km stretch of Padarayanpura main road.

Housing Minister V. Somanna told reporters here on Monday that the widening is part of upgrading infrastructure that will also help businesses. He said 1.63 lakh sqft will have to acquired, and that ₹140 crore will be paid as compensation as per a Supreme Court order.

In all 292 properties including government properties will be acquired.

Mr. Somanna said as part of the project, an underpass will be built in police grounds and is expected to cost ₹600 crore . “Now the whole project will cost ₹250 crore. The project proposal will be placed before Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for approval.”

