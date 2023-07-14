Why North Bengaluru is booming

July 14, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bengaluru

When Vandana Swaminathan moved from Mumbai to Bengaluru, back in 2017, she was very clear about one thing: she did not want her daily commute to her office to be a hassle. Since her workplace was in Devanahalli, in the North-East part of Bengaluru, she began looking for homes in and around North Bengaluru, settling for a gated community in Yelahanka. “It was the closest habitable place to work, and was located along the office bus route,” recalls Ms. Swaminathan, who works in the oil and gas sector.

While the area was convenient from a work perspective, there were other issues, she soon discovered. “There wasn’t a mall close by,” she says. “I found myself travelling anywhere between 16-20 km to watch a movie or to shop,” she recalls. Since then, however, things have changed drastically. “There is a lot more happening,” she says, pointing out that there are a lot more malls and restaurants in North Bengaluru today than ever before. “It is not quite there yet, but they are trying.”

Proximity to the airport

North Bengaluru, which encompasses areas such as Banaswadi, Hennur, Jakkur, HBR Layout, Jalahalli, Yelahanka and Hebbal may have once been dismissed as a suburban, industrial or agricultural belt. This, clearly, has changed. “North Bengaluru is rapidly emerging as the new commercial centre of the city, attracting numerous research and development, aerospace, automobiles, and pharmaceutical companies to establish their operations in the area,” points out Viswa Prathap Desu, Chief Sales Officer, Residential, Brigade Group, adding that this commercial growth has also fuelled the demand for residential properties. “Also, with the Metro work in progress, the connectivity to the city is bound to improve,” he says.

While the construction of the airport at Devanahalli in 2008 was instrumental in triggering the area’s growth, the pandemic and its aftermath appear to have catalysed it. In the last three years or so, a number of infrastructural projects, both residential and commercial have mushroomed and continue to, across this part of town. “North Bengaluru is a market that is growing right now,” agrees Anirudh Kheny, partner at hospitality brand Keen Mustard Ventures, which is in the process of establishing a new outlet in this part of town, though he prefers not to specify the exact location. “The biggest advantage is the metro and airport. That is going to bring way more footfall,” he says.

For starters, as he points out, there are a lot of interesting things happening in and around the airport itself. He isn’t wrong, going by several recent reports. From a dedicated startup park to a greenfield logistics park, Boeing’s plan to build a new campus here and the latest, Foxconn’s plan to start manufacturing iPhones at its Devanahalli plant, this area is poised to become a serious employment generator in the not-so-distant future. Already there are more migrants in North Bengaluru than there used to be while he was growing up, says Dr. Ramesh C, who was born and has lived in Jalahalli Cross for the past 31 years. “People come and settle in this part of town for work,” he says, adding that the metro connectivity has made a lot of difference too.

And yes, it helps that the area is close to the airport itself, ensuring that the frequent flier does not need to travel too much to enter or leave town, a decisive advantage in a city known for its traffic problem. “Being so close to the airport makes life very easy,” agrees Ms. Swaminathan, who travels fairly regularly, something Ranveer Sabhani, the Business Head, South India of the Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, which owns restaurant brands, Smoke House Deli and Social, agrees with too.

“Why would anyone even want to go to the city if their work is in North Bengaluru?”, he asks. All one needs to do is land here, finish work and head over to one of the great hotels in this part of town to spend the night, he believes, pointing out that despite the ARR of many of the hotels here being amongst the highest in Bengaluru, the occupancy rate is 80-90%. “My understanding is that it is a very lucrative market,” says Sabhani, adding that Social has three outlets in North Bengaluru.

Value and affordability

Anthony Raj, the managing director of Friendly Realtors and Property Management, who has been in the real-estate business for over 20 years, remembers a time when people were scared to live in Yelahanka. “It was an isolated place filled with greenery,” he remembers Raj, pointing out that even the Outer Ring Road did not exist back then. “There was nothing there back then.”

Not anymore, however. North Bengaluru has developed, and how. “Manyata Tech Park is one of the biggest contributors to the growth of North Bengaluru,” he says of this large tech park in Hebbal, owned by the Embassy Group, which opened here in 2006. Throw in the plethora of educational institutions and hospitals that have opened here, the proximity to the airport, and yes, the lower rental charges for a bigger apartment with more amenities, and it is not surprising that people are actively looking to move here. “The CBD is at a saturation point right now,” he points out, adding that since May 2022, rental expectations in the city have skyrocketed, and are only expected to increase, due to demand being more than supply.

Availability of land

North Bengaluru and Sarjapur are the areas where enormous development is happening right now in the city, because of the availability of land. Also, many of these new residential complexes are gated communities, a preferred choice for many buyers and renters. “For the same price, the end user gets a bigger property in a gated society where everything is taken care of,” he says.

Early property investors in North Bengaluru are already experiencing the benefits of having invested here. Dr. Ramesh, for instance, says that his family owns a property that was worth around 2 lakhs 15 years ago. Today, the same property is valued at anywhere between 35 and 40 lakhs. “This is definitely a positive thing,” he says, something Mr. Desu must concur with. “North Bengaluru has experienced a significant appreciation in both property and land values,” he says, adding that those who have invested in real estate in the region have enjoyed substantial returns on their investment, something that is unlikely to change, given the projected growth in demand over the next five years.

However, it is still more affordable for renters compared to other parts of town. Despite the fact that rents in North Bengaluru have gone up too—at least by 10-20% believes Mr. Raj—it is still more affordable than many other parts of Bengaluru, by most accounts. “I am paying much less for a bigger space than someone staying in CBD,” acknowledges Ms. Swaminathan, pointing out that is paying the same for an entire unit what her peers pay for shared accommodation. Also, “the air quality is better, it is a lot greener and less congested.”

A micro market culture

The flexibility that many workspaces offer today has had a significant impact on the evolution of North Bengaluru, by most accounts. For starters, many people started moving here during the pandemic, lured by the size and amenities offered by gated societies here. And now, with many companies continuing to work in a hybrid model, they see no reason to move back. People don’t mind suffering the traffic for the two or three days they have to go into the office, working out of their bigger, less expensive homes in North Bengaluru the rest of the time, points out Mohan Kumar, the Founder and MD of the pub chain House of Commons, which is in the process of establishing a new 20,000 sq. ft outlet at Yelahanka. “They are less hesitant to move away from core pockets and commute to work, whenever needed, because of this flexibility.”

This means that—on other days of the week—people prefer to stick to the area in and around their homes, especially if an entire ecosystem supports this behaviour, something very apparent in North Bengaluru now, by many accounts. The current and future real estate activity in the areas definitely bodes promise for activity related to food and prominent brands, agrees Mr. Kheny. “A lot of tech parks and industrial development parks are coming here,” agrees Mr. Kheny, adding that this in turn leads to more residential apartments and malls being built here. “North Bengaluru is becoming a mini ecosystem like Sarjapur Road, Marathahalli or Whitefield,” he adds.

While the idea of micro markets is not a new one—HSR layout, for instance, has been one for a while—as the city expands and the traffic gets worse, it is only inevitable that more and more micro markets will emerge. “People tend to consume within their own area unless there is a strong reason to move out and go towards a destination brand,” says Kumar. “For regular consumption, one doesn’t want to travel too much,” he adds.