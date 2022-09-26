Why no raids on RSS, questions SDPI

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 26, 2022 19:40 IST

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the Popular Front of India, that has been the target of nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency recently, launched a counterattack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Terming the recent NIA raids “premeditated and politically motivated”, B.R. Bhaskar Prasad, general secretary, SDPI-Karnataka, called the RSS a “terrorist organisation” and questioned why the NIA hadn’t probed its activities.

“There is ample evidence in the public domain that the RSS imparts arms training to its cadre. Their affiliate organisations have distributed tridents to youths in Karnataka. It has recruited women and trained them in using weapons in the Durga Vahini. But the NIA doesn’t have the guts to question them. Instead, they raid us in an attempt to contain the rapid growth of SDPI,” Mr. Prasad said, claiming that almost 98% of the cases booked against members of the PFI and the SDPI have ended in acquittals.

“The BJP is scared that the SDPI would stiffly resist their agenda of establishing a Hindu rashtra in the garb of patriotism. But what they are trying to impose is essentially Brahminism,” said Devanur Puttananjaiah, another SDPI leader.

SDPI leaders demanded that the NIA must come clean on recoveries made during the raids and not spread canards against the organisations.

