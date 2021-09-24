Whopping ₹20,000 cr. spent on roads in Bengaluru in 5 years

Bengaluru

24 September 2021 01:30 IST

CM considering maintenance audit to monitor road development

While Bengaluru has seen multiple accidents attributed to potholes, in the last five years, a whopping ₹20,000 crore has been spent on roads in the city.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday told the Legislative Council that he was considering a maintenance audit to monitor road development in Bengaluru.

His response came after Congress member P.R. Ramesh sought to know details about the roads in Bengaluru and if there was “any stretch of even 1 km without any problem”.

“I will fix the responsibility on the officers. The audit is to find the history of the road and monitor potholes and other road-related problems,” Mr. Bommai, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said in response.

In his written reply to the member, he also said that ₹20,060 crore had been spent on road development and maintenance in the last five years. Bengaluru has a road network of about 13,000 km.

Mr. Ramesh said that ₹1.5 crore to ₹2 crore for 1 km has been spent on maintenance, and these roads have to be in good condition for at least five years as per the IRC guidelines. He also questioned the government’s silence on his query on if there was any stretch without potholes and thermal cracks, among other things.

The member pointed out that Magadi Road had developed a number of potholes within five months after a fresh round of asphalting. In response, Mr. Bommai said he would order an inquiry into it.