Whitefield Rising celebrates 10 years in civic engagement

March 10, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Perhaps one of Bengaluru’s most active Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Whitefield Rising, on Friday, March 10, completed ten years of engaging with the community for better civic amenities and governance.

The RWA started to protest against a private construction worker who wanted to cut down a public tree, from where it started to expand its network and members, to bring in impact.

The RWA takes credit for a wide range of issues over the years, ranging from helping a large number of people during COVID-19, to championing the cause of stray animals and dogs. “We hope we have been successful in inspiring and empowering people to take up causes to better conditions for themselves and their community. There was only Whitefield Rising in Bengaluru 10 years ago, now there are many,” members of the RWA said.

“Amazing 10 years in Mahadevpura from being in a state of helpless citizen to an empowered Rising citizen. Finding solutions to problems working with all stakeholders including government, instead of complaining is the mantra we have learnt,” Ajit Sequeira, another member added.

“Ably led by leaders from various walks of life, Whitefield rising has set the benchmark for community activism. Whitefield Rising’s impact cuts across a wide set of agendas, but the one area that I am really proud of is the mobilisation and support it created during COVID and the lockdowns,” said member Anuj Pratap Singh.

Another member Anjali Saini said that it has been an incredible journey learning about civic governance. “The structures that the Constitution has in place for citizen empowerment, and how little we use the structures put in place to build on the hard earned independence. WR’s goal has been citizen empowerment. Ward committees, voter engagement and local level engagement for SWM have been some successful initiatives,” she added.