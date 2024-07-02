White-topping of roads to commence soon in Bengaluru: BBMP chief

The controversial white-topping work will commence in the city as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has instructed officials to make all necessary preparations to launch the project.

Addressing an inter-departmental coordination meeting regarding implementation of the white-topping project on July 2, he stated that the project will be undertaken in 15 packages. Of these, 13 packages have been finalised, and work orders have been issued to the contractors. The remaining two packages are at the government level.

Mr. Giri Nath directed officials from the BWSSB, Bescom, KPTCL, and GAIL to conduct site surveys and submit reports on the relocation of water and sewer pipelines, cables, and gas pipelines.

The BWSSB must install pipes along both sides of a road instead of through the middle. Once the project is completed, no permission will be granted to cut the road, for any reason, he emphasised.

A list of areas where the white-topping project will be implemented has been provided to all departments. Joint inspections have already been conducted, and final preparations are under way to commence the project, he said.

Comprehensive utility management

A comprehensive system for installing ducts for utilities along both sides of the pedestrian pathways on roads undergoing white-topping must be established. Coordination with the respective departments is essential for this task, Mr. Giri Nath stressed in the meeting.

Traffic route changes

Coordination with the traffic department is necessary to implement route changes in areas where the white-topping project is undertaken. The project must be completed within a set time frame to ensure minimal disruption in movement of vehicles. The work should be done in phases to avoid any inconvenience to movement of vehicles, he instructed the officials.

Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure ) B.S. Prahlad stated that the white-topping project will cover approximately 150 km of roads in Bengaluru.

Traffic police officers have been requested to identify alternative routes in areas where the project is being carried out. Additionally, the work will be carried out both day and night to ensure timely completion.