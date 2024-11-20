ADVERTISEMENT

White board vehicles used for commercial purposes seized in Bengaluru

Published - November 20, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The vehicles, originally registered as private (white board), were found operating as commercial (yellow board) vehicles in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act 

The Hindu Bureau

The Transport Department has warned vehicle owners against engaging private vehicles in unauthorised commercial activities.  | Photo Credit: file photo

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on complaints of private vehicles being illegally used for commercial purposes, the Jnanabharathi Regional Transport Office (RTO) seized seven vehicles associated with the unauthorised app aggregator ‘Long Drive.’

The vehicles, originally registered as private (white board), were found operating as commercial (yellow board) vehicles in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. Transport Commissioner Yogeesh A.M. said, “Vehicle owners converting their private vehicles for commercial use under unauthorised apps is a violation of the law. To address such cases, extensive operations are being carried out.”

In a release, the department warned vehicle owners against engaging private vehicles in unauthorised commercial activities. Officials have clarified that vehicles caught during inspections will be seized, and their registration certificates suspended for three to four months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On November 6, The Hindu, under the headline ‘Bengaluru cab drivers allege illegal use of private vehicles for commercial purposes’, highlighted concerns over the increasing use of private vehicles with white number plates for commercial purposes. Licensed taxi and cab drivers argue that this illegal practice threatens their livelihoods and disrupts fair competition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US