White board vehicles used for commercial purposes seized in Bengaluru

The vehicles, originally registered as private (white board), were found operating as commercial (yellow board) vehicles in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act 

Published - November 20, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Transport Department has warned vehicle owners against engaging private vehicles in unauthorised commercial activities. 

| Photo Credit: file photo

:

Acting on complaints of private vehicles being illegally used for commercial purposes, the Jnanabharathi Regional Transport Office (RTO) seized seven vehicles associated with the unauthorised app aggregator ‘Long Drive.’

The vehicles, originally registered as private (white board), were found operating as commercial (yellow board) vehicles in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. Transport Commissioner Yogeesh A.M. said, “Vehicle owners converting their private vehicles for commercial use under unauthorised apps is a violation of the law. To address such cases, extensive operations are being carried out.”

In a release, the department warned vehicle owners against engaging private vehicles in unauthorised commercial activities. Officials have clarified that vehicles caught during inspections will be seized, and their registration certificates suspended for three to four months.

On November 6, The Hindu, under the headline ‘Bengaluru cab drivers allege illegal use of private vehicles for commercial purposes’, highlighted concerns over the increasing use of private vehicles with white number plates for commercial purposes. Licensed taxi and cab drivers argue that this illegal practice threatens their livelihoods and disrupts fair competition.

