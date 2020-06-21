When The Hindu flew in to Bengaluru

21 June 2020 14:38 IST

The Hindu had its own fleet of aircraft to deliver the daily to parts of the then Mysore State, before it started the Bangalore Edition

The Hindu acquired its own fleet of aeroplanes in September 1963 for delivering copies of the paper to itsfar-flung readers in various destinations in Mysore State and the districts of Coimbatore, Madurai, Ramnad, Tirunelveli, Tiruchi and Tanjore.

The readers in these places can expect to get their copies of the paper at about the same time as the reader in Madras city. The Hindu's use of its own aircraft for distribution of the newspaper, was a first for the industry in India. Then in 1970, The Hindu began a Bangalore edition.

Click here to see the front page of the first edition of The Hindu published from Bengaluru.

