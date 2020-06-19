When motorcycles are meshed with yoga

19 June 2020 21:27 IST

You get some asanas that can help physical fitness of bikers

The Big Biking Commune, a motorcycling community, is organising an online yoga session for bikers on June 21 to celebrate International Day of Yoga and World Motorcycle Day.

Yoga instructors and motorcycle enthusiasts Yogabandhu Prashanth and Sameera Dahiya will teach asanas that can help the physical fitness of bikers. Big Biking Commune will also release a booklet Yoga for Bikers, which comprises 18 asanas curated for bikers.

The live yoga session can be viewed on Big Biking Commune’s Instagram page (@big_biking_commune) from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 21. The online motorcycle community is spread across 1,500 clubs and has 25,000 bikers.

Prashanth, who’s been a yoga instructor for 12 years now, explains how he curated the postures. “I am a biker. I figured out my yoga practices help me ride better. When I was in Europe some time back, I taught some asanas to a few professional bikers from Germany and Poland. They got back saying how the asanas worked for them” He adds that the asanas help the riders not just physically but mentally as well.

“Last year, we had our first edition of Motoyoga, where we gathered bikers from the city to perform yoga under the supervision of yoga instructors,” says Arun Kumar, the convener of the motorcycling community. “This year too, we wanted to reach out to bikers across India through our online platform. The current lockdown situation can be utilised by bikers to keep themselves physically fit and have a stress-free mind.”