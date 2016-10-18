whatsyourissue: Trees are cut to ensure proper display for advertisements

Bengaluru: A glorious canopy is chopped for blocking a detergent advertisement while chemicals are injected into the trunk of the tree as it was adversely affecting a houseowner’s vaastu.

While infrastructure projects are already putting numerous trees on the chopping block, the city’s residents are also contributing to the decrease in green cover through illegal cutting of trees.

The BBMP Forest Cell receives more than 10 applications for cutting of trees or pruning of branches, which can only be done after tree cutting teams inspect the spot. Many of these are genuine, say officials, as branches or trees may have become weak due to age or gusts of wind. However, trees are cut for frivolous reasons.

According to the Save Green, an NGO, at least 43 trees have been cut on major roads since last year as they ‘obstructed’ advertising boards. These include 12 trees at Nagawara junction, more than four at Murgeshpalya, four at Trinity Circle where advertising rates have skyrocketed and 17 on Old Airport Road.

Officials and activists have pointed out that many shops and commercial complexes either prune trees scientifically or chop them entirely so that they do not ‘obstruct the view to their shop’ or come in the way of parking. At Jayanagar Third Block, residents complaint that trees on the footpath were chopped so that they did not obstruct the view of a large commercial complex while small shopowners allegedly trimmed and cut trees in BTM Layout on the Outer Ring Road.

Frivolous reasons

Apart from commercial, the reasons for removing trees may also veer towards the frivolous. In November 2015, two trees were found to be ‘poisoned’ by a home owner in Vijayanagar as they ‘affected the vaastu’ of his house. The owner had drilled holes into the tree, and injected chemicals to gradually kill the tree.

Earlier this year in September, a rain tree on Kammanahalli Main Road had been poisoned by drilling eight holes.

In February 2015, it was found that acid and other chemicals had been poured into the trunks of two trees in Vidyaranyapura.

People Speak

“Owners of advertising hoardings hire tree contractors to cut trees around midnight. We have given eight complaints to the BBMP on this. Yet, there has been no action,” says Hemant Kapoor, President, Save Green.

Expert Speak

“We have seen numerous trees being poisoned. Reasons vary from advertising or visibility for shops, extra parking, inconvenience as leaves fall, and even vaastu. People drill holes and pour chemicals, or put a girdling around the trunk that will see trees slowly die. This trend can be curtailed by early detection and strict follow-up on criminal cases filed against the culprits,” says Vijay Nishanth, urban conservationist.