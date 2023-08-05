HamberMenu
WhatsApp message from police helps trace missing boy within hours

August 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Rapid forwarding of a WhatsApp message circulated by the Byappanahalli police helped trace a 12-year-old missing boy within six hours on Friday.

The boy, son of a private firm employee from Kereguddadahalli at Chikkabanavara, went missing after school hours. When he did not return home even two hours after school ended, his worried parents searched for him before approaching the police.

The police alerted the control room and also started sending a message on WhatsApp groups with the details of the boy and requesting for any information related to him.

The message went viral and reached a member of the general public who reverted to the police stating that he had seen the boy near Yeshwantpur Railway Station.

A team of police rushed to the station and tracked down the boy by 9.30 p.m. while he was planning to board a train. The boy was reunited with his family after counselling.

The boy told the police that he had scored poorly in the class test and fearing that the parents would reprimand him, he decided to run away from home and go to his grandmother’s house in Davangere.

