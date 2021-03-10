‘What steps have you taken to repair bad roads?’

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the Commissioner of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to inform by March 30 the steps taken to immediately repair potholes and damaged footpaths pointed out by citizens in a survey conducted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty issued the direction after the Chief Engineers in charge of road infrastructure, who where asked to be present in court through video conference, could not properly respond to queries due to poor internet connectivity at the BBMP’s head office.
Also, the bench directed the Commissioner to file an affidavit on how the BBMP has complied with a series of directions issued by the court on July 31, 2019, for proper maintenance of roads, including responsibility of ward committees and digging of roads for laying utility cables.
New areas
Earlier, the Chief Engineers, Prahallad and Siddegowda, told the bench that 63 sub-divisional teams were set up to go through the responses of citizens to KSLSA’s survey, and many of the issues raised by the citizens related to newly added areas of 110 villages where the Bangalore Water Supply is laying pipes.
In the survey conducted by the KSLSA, the citizens had pointed out 5,435 instances of potholes, bad stretches of roads and footpaths.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath