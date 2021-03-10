Bengaluru

‘What steps have you taken to repair bad roads?’

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the Commissioner of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to inform by March 30 the steps taken to immediately repair potholes and damaged footpaths pointed out by citizens in a survey conducted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty issued the direction after the Chief Engineers in charge of road infrastructure, who where asked to be present in court through video conference, could not properly respond to queries due to poor internet connectivity at the BBMP’s head office.

Also, the bench directed the Commissioner to file an affidavit on how the BBMP has complied with a series of directions issued by the court on July 31, 2019, for proper maintenance of roads, including responsibility of ward committees and digging of roads for laying utility cables.

New areas

Earlier, the Chief Engineers, Prahallad and Siddegowda, told the bench that 63 sub-divisional teams were set up to go through the responses of citizens to KSLSA’s survey, and many of the issues raised by the citizens related to newly added areas of 110 villages where the Bangalore Water Supply is laying pipes.

In the survey conducted by the KSLSA, the citizens had pointed out 5,435 instances of potholes, bad stretches of roads and footpaths.

