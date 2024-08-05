What has martial arts got to do with social movements?

The Black Panther movement in the U.S., the Ayyankali Pada in Kerala and the Suffrage movement in Great Britain were all instances of oppressed groups fighting back oppressors and demanding their due rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another common thread connecting all three, however, has been less obvious. During their course, all these movements embraced martial arts as a means of resistance.

Social movements around the world have often had to resort to physical violence in their attempts to push back and defy oppressive forces. In a recent talk at Alternative Law Forum, city-based martial arts practitioner and educator Rohan D’Souza spoke about how some of those movements took to martial arts as a form of resistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each movement took up very specific forms of martial arts and for clear reasons,” D’Souza said while delving deep into the role of martial arts in each movement.

Black Panthers and Tiger Tae Kwon Do

The Black Panther Party was an African American political organisation formed in 1966 by college students Huey Newton and Bobby Seale to resist police brutality against Black people in the States. The duo, who were unhappy about the way the civil rights movement failed to improve the conditions of the blacks across the country, founded the organisation which was initially called ‘Black Panther Party for Self-Defense.’

“Newton and Seale wanted to do something more substantial, push back, and do more things for the black community. Their community service included free breakfast programmes, education for kids, medical checkups and so on,” D’Souza said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movement saw around 5,000 full-time party memberships at one time and enjoyed support from around 90% of African Americans then. In fact, it was described as the ‘number one threat to the internal security of the U.S.’, noted D’Souza drawing parallels to similar monikers and allegations used in the current times.

It was eventually that martial arts made its way into the movement in the form of a derivative of Tae Kwon Do.

“Initially self-defense was through guns. Blacks were being targeted and killed; so, the Panthers would walk around with guns and display them,” D’Souza said speaking to The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In curriculum

It was Master Ken Youn who developed a style of Tae Kwon Do to suit the streets. Steve McCutchen, who trained under Master Youn and was a party member, introduced the style to the Black Panthers. The martial art was incorporated into the community school curriculum by 1975 as it was not just viewed as a means of self-defence, but also as a systematic way to instil healthy practices, physical activities and discipline in children.

D’Souza also explains how the origins of Tae Kwon Do, or elements of it, aligned with black pride and made it an ideal form of defence for the movement.

“Japan was an imperialistic power that controlled a lot of Korea and Karate was a Japanese martial art popularised at that time. After the Japanese left Korea Tae Kwon Do started developing. There was an element of nationalistic pride in it. When introduced in the U.S., the Tiger Tae Kwon Do style helped to instil black pride in African Americans in a similar fashion. It was also a form that didn’t have a lot of colonial history attached to it.” .

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayyankali Pada and Kalaripayattu

Mahatma Ayyankali was a Dalit anti-caste activist from Thiruvananthapuram in southern Kerala. Born in 1863 in Pulaya Community which was considered ‘untouchable’ by the dominant castes, Ayyankali, in multiple ways, resisted caste hierarchies and defied social conventions set by the oppressors. This included riding a bullock-kart to access public roads (famously known as villuvandi samaram), starting a school for pulaya kids, organising landless Dalit farm labourers, and dressing in clothes traditionally associated with the dominant castes and denied for Dalits.

In Ayyankali’s course of resistance, martial arts featured in the form of Kalaripayattu, a form of warrior art developed in Kerala.

“He realised that a physical culture of martial arts training was also needed apart from all the other strategies of resistance,” says D’Souza.

“Kalaripayattu was a martial art which was then in control of certain castes. In Trivandram, Nairs controlled it. Ayyankali started learning and teaching it to younger generations of the oppressed castes. He set up Ayyankali Pada. While one aspect of it was self-defence, the other was self-dignity which was achieved through learning a martial art they didn’t have access to.”

Did Ayyankali Pada have an impact on breaking the caste walls around the martial art itself later? It’s likely to have happened, says D’Souza. “In my understanding the southern style of Kalari is more inclusive and I suspect Ayyankali Pada had a role to play.”

Suffrage movement and Jujutsu

The fight for women’s right to vote started in Great Britain in the late 19th century and continued till around the time of the First World War.

Edith Garrud was a suffragette trained in the Japanese martial arts Jujutsu. Given a style that does not involve a lot of strikes or punches, but is largely about locks and holds, Garrud (who was 4 feet and 10 inches tall) felt it was an ideal form for her and other women to defend themselves against physically stronger men.

Garrud initially started popularising it as a way to counter domestic violence and called out to women to participate in her demos. Interestingly she popularised the art terming it a ‘husband tamer.’

“Parallelly, she also got involved in suffrage movement and set up something called ‘bodyguard unit,’” D’Souza notes.

This was mainly to protect themselves from the aggression of cops during rallies and marches. Women unit trained under Garrud in secret locations across London.

“The intention of learning Jujutsu was purely for self-defence in close combat range. They set up bodyguard units where women were specifically taught to protect themselves and the others,” D’Souza notes.

The martial art was put to use by the women activists during clashes such as the ‘Raid on Buckingham Palace’ and ‘Battle of Glasgow.’ Jujutsu became a prominent marker of the British Suffrage Movement so much so that a new term ‘Suffrajitsu’ was coined by journalists then.

Post the first world war, women over thirty were granted voting rights. With that, the British suffrage movement came to an end and along with it, the bodyguard units too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.