What happened in JNU is appalling: Amartya Sen

Economist and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen termed the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as “appalling”, and condemned the delay by the university administration and the police in bringing the situation under control.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the presentation of the Infosys Prize 2019 here on Tuesday, for which he was the chief guest, he said: “I’m appalled by what’s going on. That the establishment of the university can’t prevent outsiders from coming in and creating such bloody violence within the campus. I’m also appalled that communication between the administration and the police would be so delayed that ill-treatment of students could go on for quite some time without being prevented by forces of law and order.”

Responding to questions about the massive protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which are also seeing huge participation from students, Prof. Sen said, “The student community has great many issues to think about. But the CAA in my judgment should really be turned down by the SC on the grounds of being unconstitutional. You cannot have certain types of fundamental rights of human beings, in this case connected with citizenship, be related with religious differences rather than the things that really matter such as where you were born, and what the citizenship laws require you to do.”

He further went on to say that the Act “violates demand of the constitution,” arguing instead for a more equitable process of granting citizenship.

“If you read large volumes of the constituent assembly records, you will see that using religion for discrimination of this kind will be regarded as not acceptable. If you have been treated badly, yes there is need for sympathy. Muslims in Burma [Myanmar] should be given exactly the same consideration as of maltreatment of Hindus in some other country. It has to be independent of religion, but take cognisance of other serious reasons to apply for Indian citizenship. It should be granted on fair, just and equitable basis and not on the basis of communal discrimination against one religion,” he said.