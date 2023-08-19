What draft of BBMP ward delimitation in Bengaluru looks like 

August 19, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The new ward delimitation draft issued by the Karnataka government late on August 18 has fresh boundary demarcations, reduction in the number of wards in some constituencies that elected BJP MLAs, and new names for a few wards.

On August 4, the Urban Development Department (UDD) withdrew the final notification issued by the previous BJP government. In the new notification, the total number of wards was brought down from 243 to 225.

The Congress was opposing the earlier delimitation process vociferously claiming it was carved out to favour the BJP. When the BJP government increased the number of wards from 198 to 243, it was accused of redrawing boundaries unscientifically.

Assembly constituency & wards in Bengaluru

Assembly segment Old (198 wards) Scrapped (243 wards) New (225 wards) Yelahanka (BJP) 4 5 5 K R Puram (BJP) 9 13 12 Byatarayanapura (Congress) 7 10 10 Yeshwantpur (BJP) 5 8 7 R R Nagar (Congress) 9 14 12

In June 2023, the High Court of Karnataka granted 12 weeks to the government to redo the delimitation exercise. The Congress government had requested the court for additional time on the grounds that the earlier process was unscientific.

The court was hearing an appeal challenging the dismissal of their writ petition by a single-judge bench. The appeal was filed by B.N. Manjunatha Reddy and three others after their writ petition challenging the July 14, 2022 delimitation notification was dismissed by the single-judge bench. The appellants said the bench failed to take note of the fact that the division of wards was irregular and disproportionate. According to them, the delimitation committee committed glaring errors.

What’s in the new draft

The new draft has carved out on an average of 37,527 people per ward as against 35,000 per ward in the past. According to Umesh Shetty, a former councillor, the Congress government has demarcated boundaries to suit their vote bank, and they even changed some historic names given by the BJP for wards.

Some of the names given by the BJP were Chhatrapati Shivaji, Kanneshwara Rama, Veera Madakari, and Ranadheera Kanteerava. The new government went with the original name of the layout.

Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy said the people’s sentiments towards the original name is sacrosanct, and hence the old names were retained. He said the party has not interfered in the delimitation process carried out by the delimitation committee.

However, Sandeep Anirudhan, convenor, Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru said the Congress has done the same mistake that the previous government did, which is changing village boundaries. The village boundaries shown in the village maps should be retained as this will create problems in terms of administration for the general public. For government-related work in their ward, they are forced to travel to offices that, in some cases, are away from their homes. Both the parties are not very different when it comes to ward delimitation, he said.

While the previous BJP government reduced number of the wards in constituencies where Congress has a presence, the Congress government has done the same in BJP constituencies. For instance in Bengaluru South, number of wards has been reduced from 12 to 11. During the BJP government, the number was increased from 7 to 12.

Citizens can download the draft from here.