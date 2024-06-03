ADVERTISEMENT

Wettest June day in 133 years in Bengaluru

Updated - June 03, 2024 03:33 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 03:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru city on June 2

The Hindu Bureau

A man with his stalled vehicle wades through a waterlogged road during heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on June 2, 2024.

The heavy rains that lashed Bengaluru on June 2 resulted in the highest recorded rainfall on a single day in June. On June 2, Bengaluru city recorded 111.1 mm of rainfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru: “Bengaluru rains break 133-year-old record with highest rainfall in a single day in June. Bengaluru city has seen an unprecedented 111.1 mm of rainfall on June 2, 2024.”

Rain causes inconvenience to commuters, residents in Bengaluru

“The previous record was 101.6 mm rainfall, which was recorded on June 16, 1891,” according to a post on X by @BngWeather.

“#Bengaluru city #IMD observatory sees the wettest June day in recorded history by recording a rainfall of 111 mm till 11:30 pm today. The previous record of 101.6 mm was recorded 133 years ago on 16-06-1891!,” @BngWeather posted on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US