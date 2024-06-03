Wettest June day in 133 years in Bengaluru

The heavy rains that lashed Bengaluru on June 2 resulted in the highest recorded rainfall on a single day in June. On June 2, Bengaluru city recorded 111.1 mm of rainfall.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru: “Bengaluru rains break 133-year-old record with highest rainfall in a single day in June. Bengaluru city has seen an unprecedented 111.1 mm of rainfall on June 2, 2024.”

“The previous record was 101.6 mm rainfall, which was recorded on June 16, 1891,” according to a post on X by @BngWeather.

“#Bengaluru city #IMD observatory sees the wettest June day in recorded history by recording a rainfall of 111 mm till 11:30 pm today. The previous record of 101.6 mm was recorded 133 years ago on 16-06-1891!,” @BngWeather posted on X.

