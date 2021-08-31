West division police launch de-addiction programme for addicts

Bengaluru

31 August 2021 00:43 IST

Taking a step further the city police’s "war against drugs" approach, the west division police on Monday launched awareness and de-addiction programme for the addicts .

The event was held in Byadarahalli police station and 83 persons, who had previously used drugs , took part in the programme.

DCP (West) Sanjeev Patil, who presided over the event, said, "We have initiated full medical check-up followed by weekly monitoring of these persons. One nodal officer from each station will look into the progress made by each. After three months, if we find anyone totally free from drug abuse, he will be made an ambassador for the subsequent editions of the programs organised in future".

Advertising

Advertising

Officials of BBMP health department have supported the initiative and have offered their psychiatrist and psychologist’s help. "Byadarahalli police station will soon have a permanent BBMP counselling centre . We have made a small beginning to help drug addicts to turn away from substance abuse. It will be a continuous process of assistance for the people who join the programme," Mr. Patil said.

According to a senior police officer, the basic idea is to cut the chain of demand and supply and also helps the addicted youth to recover and get them into mainstream.