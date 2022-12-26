Well into winter, BBMP sets up temporary shelters for homeless people

December 26, 2022 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Well into winter, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to start temporary 24x7 shelter homes along with NGOs in various zones for urban homeless people.

According to officials, the BBMP has seven shelter homes in the city which are not enough to cater to the homeless population, especially during the winter, and hence the BBMP is setting up temporary shelter homes.

The BBMP will also conduct a survey by several non-government organisations (NGO) to identify the people who need the shelters.

“Temporary shelters will come up within a few days in locations where the concentration of homeless is highest. The shelters will come up in rented buildings and will be an addition to the existing shelters,” a senior BBMP official said.

In the long run, the civic body is also planning to set up more permanent shelter homes. “After the proper survey, we will decide to set up more permanent shelters in the city. We will set up shelter homes under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM),” the official added.

The BBMP is going to set up shelter homes based on the survey in all the eight zones and the NGO will be responsible for conducting the survey and setting up temporary shelter homes.

According to the palike, the temporary shelter homes will have a shelter manager, caretakers, and supporting staff (as required).