Welfare trust booked for damaging BWSSB pipe, disrupting water supply

The Karnataka Spiritual Welfare trust digs a borewell without permission, incurring BWSSB a loss of lakhs of rupees

May 25, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Karnataka Spiritual Welfare Trust situated on Kanakapura main road have been booked for allegedly damaging the water supply pipes of the Bangalore Water Supply Board (BWSSB) while digging a borewell.

Based on the complaint of Vinaya, Assistant Executive Engineer, BWSSB, south, Anjanapura block, the Talaghattapura police charged the trust and its members under various sections on prevention of damage to public properties, on Wednesday.

Vinaya in her complaint said the accused were digging a borewell at the trust without permission from BWSSB. As a result, the machines damaged a 1200 MM diameter pipe disrupting water supply to the nearby areas.

Around lakhs of litres of clean drinking water were wasted, and the BWSSB has incurred a loss to the tune of several lakhs to repair the damaged pipes .

The police have summoned the accused for questioning, and based on their statement, necessary action will be taken, said officials.

