Welder electrocuted

Bengaluru

03 November 2020 00:48 IST

A welder was electrocuted and his co-worker sustained injuries at an under-construction building at Byadarahalli on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Kumar, 25, a native of Bihar. The injured, Rajan, 22, has been admitted to hospital.

According to the police, they were working at the building belonging to Srivardhan, an electrical contractor. The incident occurred when the two were working to put up a railing for the stairs. A part of the railing came in contact with a live wire of an electricity pole. Krishna Kumar, who was holding the railing, sustained electric shock, fell down and died on the spot. Rajan, who rushed to help Krishna Kumar, sustained injuries.

The Byadarahalli police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the building owner.