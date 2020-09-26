Welder dies as empty petrol tanker explodes

A welder, Gourishankar, 28, working on an empty petrol tanker died in an accident when part of the tanker caught fire and exploded at Electronics City on Saturday. Another worker, who sustained minor injuries, is being treated in a private hospital.

The incident occurred at a workshop in Veerasandra. It was an underground tanker installed at a petrol bunk that had suffered damage and was leaking, said the police. It was being mended at the workshop.

A senior police officer said that the tank probably had some traces of petrol, which may have caused a fire during the welding process. The subsequent explosion resulted in left parts of the metal tanker turning into projectiles, which hit the workers, killing one of them. The police have registered a case of negligence against the owners of the petrol bunk.