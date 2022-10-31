Welder arrested for stabbing friend to death in Bengaluru

The Konanakunte police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his friend to death while inebriated on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Syed Wajeed and the victim Safeer Ahmed , 23. They used to work as welders at a fabrication shop and were friends, according to the police.

On Sunday, as it was a holiday, the accused allegedly got drunk and started arguing over a trivial row. A heated argument turned ugly when Wajeed allegedly pulled out a dagger and stabbed Safeer. Safeer died on the spot, following which Wajeed escaped, the police said.

The Konanakunte police tracked down the accused and arrested him. Wajeed has been taken into custody to ascertain whether the murder was pre-planned.