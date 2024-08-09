Weekend workshops help boost income of Pottery Town in Bengaluru

Pottery Town, nestled in the narrow lanes near Benson Town in Bengaluru, is traditionally known for its Deepavali lamps and Ganesha idols. However, this year has seen a significant shift, with videos of influencers trying their hand at pottery drawing a young crowd eager to take up pottery classes, significantly boosting the income of local artisans.

“During a government holiday or during the weekend, Pottery Town feels like a festival with around 300 visitors. People watch Instagram reels and come here,” said G. Rajashekhar, president of the local artisans’ union and a State award-winning potter. He noted that before the online attention, artisans’ incomes fluctuated between ₹10,000 and ₹50,000 per month. Now, offering classes has provided additional income of anywhere between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000 for the 20 artisans involved.

This influx has been a boon for the artisans who faced a drastic drop in foreign tourists post-pandemic. Mr. Rajashekhar attributes the decline to poor accessibility and neglected civic maintenance.

“The roads are terrible. When it rains, shops are flooded. Making this area a heritage site would help preserve our kumbarike (traditional pottery) heritage, which spans five generations,” he explained.

Young visitors, inspired by social media reels, often come seeking a unique experience with friends or significant others.

Isha, a CA aspirant, shared her excitement about her date with pottery. “I wanted to try this because it looked exciting and new,” she said. With fees ranging from ₹150 to ₹300 for a 15-minute session, extended as needed, it’s an affordable option.

Influencer Diya Bhandari, one of the first to promote Pottery Town, highlighted affordability as a key attraction. “As a college student, you can’t spend ₹2,000 on expensive pottery cafes. It also looks great on Instagram. Posting a pretty video motivates people to visit. Additionally, the artisans are patient and willing to teach, making it a valuable experience,” she said.

Subash, an 18-year-old artisan who teaches pottery, recalled the peak of the craze when 30 to 40 people queued up outside his family’s one-room workshop.

Despite the popularity, classes are not held at fixed times. Artisans prefer one-on-one sessions to accommodate their manufacturing commitments.

“It’s more of a hobby for us. Regular classes are not feasible because we have to cater to the needs of Bengaluru city. Our union distributes our products to restaurants, sweet shops, weddings, and companies,” explained Saravana P., father of Subash. His shop specialises in earthen cups and biryani pots.

The viral trend has brought much-needed attention and revenue to Pottery Town, helping sustain a centuries-old craft. With better infrastructure and recognition, this cultural hub has the potential to preserve its rich tradition for future generations.