Weekend vehicle ban on Church Street extended till May 31

The initiative to limit Church Street to only pedestrians on weekends, which has been a huge success, will be extended till May 31. The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), which is spearheading the initiative, is exploring options with the city’s civic body to make it a more permanent feature.

“Post-pandemic, globally, too, cities are re-imagining themselves. They are moving towards sustainability with a focus on pedestrian facilities, non-motorable transport and public transport. Pedestrianisation of Church Street during weekends is a move towards the same, simultaneously creating a communal urban space. We want the civic body to take it forward even as we move towards creating similar spaces elsewhere in the city,” said V. Manjula, Commissioner, DULT. The Directorate is presently working on Gandhi Bazaar, Commercial Street, and Malleswaram 8th Cross, she said.

The initiative on Church Street was started in November 2020 and was scheduled to end by February 2021, but it has been extended twice since then. A group of residents from the area have taken objection to this, arguing that this rule was causing them inconvenience. However, Ms. Manjula said all residents of the road had been issued passes for their vehicles, including visitor passes and steps will be taken to address any inconvenience caused. “Sustainability is a lifestyle choice that all of us need to make,” she said.