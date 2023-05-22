Weekend rain brought down 546 electricity poles, 64 transformers in Bescom jurisdiction  

May 22, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst citizens’ constant complaints about the poor state of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company’s (Bescom) infrastructure, the thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday damaged a total of 546 electricity poles, 64 transformers, and nine double pole structures, in areas under the Bescom’s jurisdiction. As a result, power supply was cut off to many areas for hours on Sunday.

While a total of 142 poles fell down and 20 transformers were damaged in Saturday’s rain, another 404 poles broke down, 44 transformers and nine double pole structures were damaged on Sunday.

Apart from that, many trees and branches fell down on the electricity lines which also led to power interruption at some places.

Bescom officials went to the affected areas and ensured that electricity was restored as soon as possible, by replacing poles and clearing the trees and branches from the lines, according to a press release from Bescom. The officials have also begun assessment of the rain damage.

“Owing to the heavy rain and wind, basic electricity infrastructure was damaged. We have taken steps to restore power supply at places where it was cut off,” said Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom.

Electricity supply was affected in places like Hebbal, Malleswaram, Yelahanka, Vijayanagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Hesarghatta, Koramangala, Jayanagar, Kengeri, among other places.

In Bescom’s rural jurisdiction, several places in Tumakuru, Malur, Sarjapur, Chandapur, KGF, among others were also affected.

The Bescom helpline number, 1912, received a total of 44,784 calls on Sunday and 22,249 complaints were lodged, the press release said. “On average, 1,691 calls were received every one hour, and 779 complaints were registered. Most of the complaints were about power interruption due to rain and storm,” the release said.