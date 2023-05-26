Weekend events in Bengaluru: German cinema, children’s storytelling, and Backstreet Boys tribute

May 26, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

A silent film

Watch an anthology film, Waxworks (1924), directed by Paul Leni and Leo Birinski. The silent film, in black and white, is a part of Max Mueller Bhavan’s monthly series — German Cinema in Focus — curated by Shivani. It is open to all.

On May 28, 4.30pm at Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar.

***

Expressions and interpretations

Called Bhavarnava, this is a classical dance event, jointly curated by Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam dancer, Padma Bhushan Swapna Sundari and Kuchipudi dancer Dr Veena Murthy. It is hosted by Sri Raja Rajeshwari Kalaniketan (Bengaluru) and Kuchipudi Dance Centre (Delhi) in association with Telugu Vignana Samithi (Bengaluru).

The dancers who are a part of the event are — Swapna Sundari, Veena Murthy, Alekhya Punjala, Nirupama Rajendra and Madhulita Mohapatra (Odissi, Bengaluru).

On May 28, 4pm at Sri Krishnadevaraya Kalamandiram, behind Chowdaiah Memorial Hall.

***

Dance, desire, wellness

Spiralling into Desire is an experimental film, inspired by the practice and discipline of Authentic Movement and Natural Dreamwork. The film traces a woman’s descent into her deep body to access and retrieve her true autonomy. The film by Roohi Dixit and Ziba Bhagwagar features dance by Brinda Jacob-Janvrin. It is produced by Studio for Movement Arts and Therapies Trust and Zero Rules Filmhouse, and partly supported by Goethe-Institut Bangalore.

The screening will be followed by a workshop, based on Authentic Movement, facilitated by the artist of the film, Brinda. Tickets are priced at ₹1000 and available on https://rzp.io/l/bccsmart

On May 28, 4pm at Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur.

***

For teen filmmakers

RV University is hosting a Teen Indie Film Awards (TIFA) 2023. The aim is to acknowlede and celebrate creative achievements of young filmmakers from around the world. The event will feature panel discussions, screenings of short films by students, masterclasses by industry professionals and more. The event is open to all.

On May 29 and 30, at RV University campus, Mysore Road.

***

Atta Galatta makes some noise

Be a part of a Kannada reading by Dayananda, who will read from his new anthology of short stories Buddhana Kivi. It is a part of Kathe (Story) Galatta.

On May 27, 11am at Atta Galatta. Call 9632510126 for details.

Atta Galatta presents Once Upon A Brunch — featuring stories and a brunch by Vikram Sridhar. It is open to children aged 10 and above and adults too. Tickets, ₹300, on BookMyShow.

On May 28, 10 am.

Watch the film, Leo Sankara, a self-funded feature film made by a team of cinema enthusiasts from Bengaluru. The story revolves around a Leo Tolstoy-obsessed young woman and an eccentric, homeless man influenced by Adi Shankaracharya and how their paths meet. Tickets, priced at ₹159, are availble on BookMyShow.

On May 27, 7p at Atta Galatta.

LetsAuthor and Atta Galatta will launch the book Winter Always Turns To Spring. The authors Kumar Mukul and V Padmaja will read excerpts from their book, which will be followed by a book signing and a Q&A session with the authors.

On May 28, 6pm.

Atta Galatta presents I Am So Much More in collaboration with HarperCollins, which will be a storytelling session for children by Divya Thomas. It is open for children aged four years above and adults.

On May 27, 4pm.

There will be a poetry discussion titled Word Wings in collaboration with Sarsayee Foundation for Theatre and Education, which will be facilitated by actor Padmavathi Rao. The event is an exploration of poetry and you can take your favourite poem along, including ones written by you. Tickets, ₹100, on BookMyShow.

On May 27, 5pm.

The book — Launch of the BWW Anthology — will be launched by Bhumika Anand. It is published by Atta Galatta with Gayathri V, Hari Ravikumar, Suma Varier, Medha Dwivedi, Natasha Gayari, Manjula Nair.

On May 27 at 5.30pm at Atta Galatta.

***

Art, design, and creativity

Professionals and enthusiasts of the design world, Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology in Yelahanka is organising a networking event as a part of their graduation programme on May 27. The event serves as an opportunity for the students of the institute to showcase their work, gain exposure to the professional world, and establish valuable connections with industry leaders. The networking event, the organisers reckon, will benefit the students and professionals who seek fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, or emerging talent.

On May 27, 10 am to 3 pm at Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology in Yelahanka.

***

Colours on canvas

Art Of Code is a month-long exhibition, which will be on at SOCIAL New BEL Road. It is organised in association with Tezos India, the exhibition showcases works of Indian artists, who have created a collection of digital art using their creative coding skills.

On from May 27 to June 27.

***

Classic with a fresh perspective

Maanini, is a classical dance production, conceived and choreographed by Kiran Subramanyam. The crowd-funded project, which is a collaborative project, has been presented at SUVRITTI Festival, Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai and Serendipity Festival, Goa.

On May 27, 6.15pm at ADA Rangamandira, JC Road.

***

Back to the 90s

Hard Rock Cafe presents a tribute to Backstreet Boys and MLTR by Showcase. Tickets are priced at ₹1000.

On May 27, 9pm. Call 61224722 for details

***

Wings and a wish

Silk Route starts its summer tour with a children’s play A Pair of Wings I Wish For. The play is an adaptation of Trina Poulos’ book Hope of Flowers by Vasanth Selvam, who also directs it. Tickets on BookMyShow.

On May 27 and 28, 3.30pm and 7.30pm at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.

***

Kashmiri platter

Chef Sandeep is hosting a Kashmiri feast at Ssaffron, Shangri-La. Sandeep, MasterChef Australia contestant, will showcase his culinary expertise of Kashmiri Pandit cuisine with recipes passed on in the family.

On till June 4 for lunch and dinner.

***

Brunch time

Brik Oven has introduced a new menu with pizzas, salads, burgers, toasties, sandwiches, desserts. These are crafted exclusively and will be available from 10am to 5pm.

Available till the end of May at Brik Oven, Indiranagar.

***

Brews

URU Brewpark launches new desserts and sundaes menu. From Belgian chocolate pastry to fudgy red velvet brownies, the menu spoils you with a range of choice.

At URU Bistro Park at URU Brewpark, Bannerghatta Road. Call 40511500 to reserve your table.

***

Its a trio

EYM Trio feat Varijashree Venugopal will perform at Windmills. He will present jazz and will be joined by Elie Dufour (piano), Marc Michel (drums), Yann Phayphet (bass).

On May 26 and 27, 9.30pm. Visit https://windmills-india.com for tickets.

***

Vintage car show

Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar, will host a vintage car show. Eight classic cars from Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club will be on display at the South Atrium — 1948 Humber Pullman (UK), 1948 Buick Roadmaster, 1955 Plymouth Savoy (USA), 1955 Dodge Kingsway Custom (USA), 1959 Chevrolet Belaire (USA), 1962 Triumph Spitfire (UK), 1946 MG TC (UK)&1967 Volkswagen Beetle (Germany).

From May 26 to 28.

