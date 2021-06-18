Weekend curfew kicks in, but leeway for essential goods and services in Bengaluru, 19 districts

More relaxation in lockdown norms likely from Monday

The Karnataka government has permitted opening of shops dealing with essential goods and services from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. during weekend curfew, which will be in force from 7 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, in Bengaluru and 19 other districts.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government is expected to announce more relaxations from June 21. Earlier this week, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had hinted at further relaxation.

During the weekend curfew, shops selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish and animal fodder, and also dairy and milk booths would be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Standalone liquor shops are allowed to offer takeaways during the same period. Restaurants and eateries are allowed to offer takeaways and home delivery.

Movement of trains and air travel is permitted. Movement of private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus stops is allowed on furnishing valid travel documents.

Non-essential shops

An official said that starting Monday, non-essential shops are likely to be allowed to open. But the modalities (time window, whether to allow them on all days or alternate days) will be decided on Saturday.

Industry bodies and BBMP Bus Prayanikara Vedike have demanded resumption of public transport as industrial units have been allowed to function at 50% staff strength, and lack of public transport was a hurdle for commuters.

“Opinion on whether to allow public transport is divided. Even if allowed, it will be with restricted occupancy,” a senior official said.