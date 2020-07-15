Week-long lockdown begins in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

15 July 2020 08:05 IST

Pre-scheduled trains and flights will operate as usual

The city went into a week-long lockdown as shutters were downed and roads barricaded on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The lockdown will end at 5 a.m. on July 22.

The day also saw a rush at supermarkets and liquor stores, with people hoarding up supplies for the coming week. Liquor stores made brisk business on Monday and Tuesday, as they will be shut during the lockdown.

More stringent lockdown

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police to enforce a strict lockdown in the coming week, and warned that this lockdown would be more stringently enforced than the previous ones.

“During the last lockdown, there were 20 containment zones in the city. Now, there are nearly 2,000 containment zones. Citizens must understand the severity of the situations and cooperate,” he said adding the police will not issue any travel passes this time.

“Only those working in services that are permitted to operate can travel with their ID cards. Emergency travel will be allowed on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

Pre-scheduled trains and flights will operate as usual. Cabs will be available only for railway stations and Kempegowda International Airport, he said.

Except for roads leading to these destinations, other roads will be barricaded, all flyovers and underpasses will be closed for traffic.

“Violators of lockdown norms will be strictly dealt with and booked under National Disaster Management Act, 2005,” he warned.

The Commissioner also said deadlines for commercial establishments will be strictly enforced in the city. “All shops and markets except pharmacies and hotel kitchens shall be closed at noon every day. Hotel kitchens and food delivery can operate till 8 p.m.,” he said.