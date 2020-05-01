Bengaluru

Wearing masks mandatory in Bengaluru

The city's civic body has made wearing masks covering mouth and nose mandatory in all public spaces and workspaces with more than five people.

Violators will be fined ₹1,000 for first violation and ₹2,000 from the second violation onwards.

The order issued by Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar also mandates proper disposal of masks and surgical gloves and bans spitting and urinating in public spaces.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2020 2:50:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/wearing-masks-mandatory-in-bengaluru/article31480125.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY