‘We want to reach out to 10 million farmers in three years, ensure 30-40 good innovations in public health’

Bengaluru-based Social Alpha which drives innovation and entrepreneurship in critical sectors such as climate, healthcare and livelihoods has been doing so without restricting itself to the conventional roles of an investor, incubator or NGO. A not-for-profit initiative, it supports high-impact start-ups early on from the R&D stages and attempts to create new markets in the process, thereby attracting more investor interest in sectors that much needed it but lacked it so far.

The organisation has so far supported more than 300 ventures and made over 80 investments. Manoj Kumar, founder of Social Alpha, talks to The Hindu about the importance of investing in and creating markets for high-impact sectors, the need to go beyond consumer internet start-ups, and the role of India in solving problems of the Global South.

How was Social Alpha conceived and how does it differ from a conventional investor or incubator?

India as well as other countries face huge crises in fields like health care, and climate change is only adding to this crisis. But on the other side, these are also problems India being a large country in the global south can solve for and take global leadership. For example, nobody else will innovate for tuberculosis, it has to be done in India.

When you look at the mainstream businesses today, the lab-to-market process is very easy. The academia solves a problem in the lab, licenses it to the industry, and industry commercialises it. This is the case with businesses such as automobiles, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, agro, petrochemicals and so on.

But when it comes to problems related to poverty, climate change and healthcare, the same doesn’t happen. I don’t see many companies working on soil testing and soil regeneration or water resource management or effluent water treatment or pollution or primary healthcare. We have so many areas where mainstream business is not really excited about R&D. Between academic research and mainstream deployment, there’s a huge gap.

The market is not yet ready to underwrite the risk in these sectors. Therefore, innovators do not see enough incentive to start-up in these areas. There are 100+ unicorns in India today, but most of them are in consumer internet space because that is where the market is.

At the same time, I don’t want to blame the market because the market will invest where they can make money.

It is to bridge this gap we have built this architecture called Social Alpha where we create new markets, take innovations from the lab to these markets and deploy those solutions.

We realised we cannot do it as a VC or a corporate company, we have to do it as a not-for-profit. Only then will we be able to attract capital from other sources such as government and philanthropy, and not just from the market.

We started working with incubators, cherrypicked companies in climate, health and livelihood, and started helping them with product development and go-to-market readiness, and so on. In this whole process, we ended up making a market for some of the start-ups. Once there is a market everybody gets excited and family offices, VCs and corporations start coming in.

How do you fund start-ups?

We do grants, equity, debt... We are trying to get out of the binary of for-profit and not-for-profit. Ultimately, we have to solve problems for the planet and its vulnerable population. For that, we work with the government, private sector, NGOs and so on without getting caught up in ideological frameworks. We have sourced funds from grants, family offices, friends, networks, and philanthropies like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Tata Trust, Ikea Funds and so on. We also raise money from CSR. Some of the companies like Phool and Hasiru Dala which we helped have become very successful.

Do you hold stakes in the companies you invest in?

When we give grants or market access support, we don’t take a stake in the company. When we invest in equity we take a stake. However, if we get a return from it in the future, we’d put it back in another company. We call it circular philanthropy. That’s our theory of change.

What are your major focus areas?

Climate, healthcare and livelihood. Within those, we have some priorities. For example, we don’t have enough money to invest in vaccines or drugs. But we support diagnostic devices, point of care, empowering last mile health workers with better technology.

We don’t invest in EV anymore because mainstream business has understood the value in it. But batteries for EV is a sector yet to pick up, so we invest in that.

We are also working on soil regeneration and water resources.

Sustainable materials is another area. We recently invested in a company that is creating sustainable biodegradable colours. The textile industry today is a highly polluting industry. If dying companies can use sustainable colours it will create a huge impact.

How do you screen companies?

We are thesis-driven. We have a list of problem statements that we want to address. If there is a match between our problem statement and the company that is the first step. Then we evaluate their technology and science with the help of our network of renowned scientists.

In the next step, the experts in our team who work on the ground would analyse if there’s a potential market for the solution, how much impact it could create, how much money it would require, do we have other partners who would pool in some money if we ran out of cash, and so on. We keep talking to incubators. That also gives us a good opportunity to identify companies with potential.

Which are the areas that need more attention from entrepreneurs and investors?

Point-of-care devices in healthcare, extending good quality healthcare closer to rural and tribal settings, and affordable assistive technology for people with disabilities are some of those. We talk about robotics and advanced engineering, but why is it not being used to solve such problems?

More than 80% of Indian farmers are smallholders. Most of them working in the field are women. Can we have lightweight, good quality, affordable equipment for people in agriculture, fisheries, and poultry?

I can get my bottle of Coke in 10 minutes, but can I deliver a lifesaving drug in a remote area in 10 minutes? We have made great advances in material science and AI, but are we using AI to solve these problems?

These are areas where currently investments are missing. We want to work in such areas, add value, and create markets.

Today a lot of construction materials and packaging materials are not sustainable. We expect a lot more innovation in material science. There should not be a green premium for using sustainable materials. Affordability is as important as sustainability.

What is the future direction for Social Alpha?

The immediate plan is to keep searching for innovators, reduce greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible and reach out to 10 million farmers in the next three years and help them with effective technology solutions. We want to ensure that at least 30-40 good innovations are used in India’s public health primary care system.

In the long term, ideally, we shouldn’t even exist. What we are doing now should be done by businesses and the market. My hope is that in the next 10-15 years this gap will reduce. I hope more people would want to do start-ups in these difficult areas as they see more capital in these areas and a more developed ecosystem.