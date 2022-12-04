  1. EPaper
“We got independence, but freedom still monopoly of a few”: Sainath 

He was speaking at the launch of his new book: The Last Heroes- Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom 

December 04, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

“We fought for independence and freedom, but we only got independence. Freedom still remains the monopoly of a few,” said journalist P. Sainath, speaking at the launch of his new book: The Last Heroes- Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom

He said the narrative of the freedom movement was “skewed” as it mainly focuses mainly on north India alone, while in reality, rebellion against the British began much earlier in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

“It was a pan Indian freedom struggle, and yet the history is dominated by narratives of one region,” he said. “The Adivasis in the east were the first to rebel against the atrocities of the East India Company, while the protests against the British began around the 1770s and 1790s in the south, we see none of these incidents documented,” he added.

“There is no history that is unbiased. What matters is if it’s a good bias or a bad bias. History has wiped out struggles of the tribes and common folk, and we have criminalized tribes which even impacts them legally till date. We should be able to form verifiable opinions to reframe history,” he said. 

The book profiles 15 hitherto unknown freedom fighters, who did not particularly fall under the definition of freedom fighters, as they did not go to jails or to the courts, but were cooks, homemakers, farmers who fought for freedom as vigorously as the other prominent stalwarts of the movement. 

