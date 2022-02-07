We can’t allow public to die due to potholes: HC

It warns BBMP top engineers of action

Observing that it cannot allow public to die due to potholes, the High Court of Karnataka on Monday cautioned top engineers of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that orders would be issued for registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against them for poor maintenance of roads and deaths caused due to potholes.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum made these oral observations during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed in 2015 by Vijayan Menon and others, on poor maintenance of city’s roads.

The Bench, however, refrained from ordering registration of FIRs for now as an advocate, who has been representing BBMP in the PIL, has been infected with COVID-19, and the court allowed another advocate, Sreenidhi. V., to represent the civic body.

“We cannot allow the public to die like this. Petitioner’s counsel has informed that a young mother died on road a few days back; what can be more pathetic,” the Bench orally observed when Senior Advocate S.R. Anuradha, representing the petitioners, pointed out that nine persons, including a young mother, had lost their lives due to potholes in the city during the recent past.

The Bench also pulled up BBMP’s Chief Engineer (Road and Infrastructure) B.S. Prahlad for contradictory statements. He had stated in the status report that an automatic pothole filling machine was being used to fill potholes but to a specific query by the Bench on use of the machine, he said that the usage has been discontinued recently as contract period with the agency had expired.

When it was pointed out to the Bench that automatic pothole filling machine was in use based on the recommendation made by a court-appointed expert, the Bench questioned how use of the automatic machine stopped without making any arrangement for use of alternative technology to fill potholes.

The Bench also asked the BBMP to explain why the contract with the agency that had provided the automatic pothole filling machine cannot be renewed if there are no complaints of quality or work against it.

Alternative measures

The BBMP has also been directed to submit a plan on the technology which they are going to use to fill potholes by making use of cutting machines, automatic pothole filling machines and hot mix tar as suggested by the expert, appointed by the court way back in 2018.

When the Bench said that it will pass an order for immediate registration of FIRs against top engineers, BBMP council Sreenidhi sought a week’s time to consult the senior BBMP officers to ensure that automatic pothole filling machines is put to use again at the earliest and proper actions are initiated for road repairs.

“Don’t boost about your [BBMP’s] credentials. For the past years, this petition has been pending and every time, when the court takes up the matter you wake up from your slumber and then you do something and forget everything again,” the Bench said when BBMP counsel said that BBMP was the first civic body to use automatic pothole filling machine in the country.

Earlier, senior advocate for the petitioners had pointed out that BBMP gets into action to repair the roads only when the court takes up the matter seriously, and it has been going on like that from past five years.

The Bench adjourned further hearing till February 15 while directing the Engineer-In-Chief of the BBMP to be personally present in the court on that day.